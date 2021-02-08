IND vs ENG: Wish to see Ishant Sharma get 400 Test wickets and set roadmap for future Indian quicks, says R Ashwin
Published
Ishant Sharma is only two short of 100 Test appearances and will only be the second pace bowler from India to achieve that coveted landmark. For R Ashwin, that itself is a measure of his achievement. The seamer, who is the most-capped Test player in this current line-up, on Monday, became the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket milestone.Full Article