Liverpool tracking Pedro Goncalves after January transfer window contact, with Sporting winger scoring 14 times in only 15 games this season

talkSPORT

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a free-scoring attacker as Jurgen Klopp plans a summer rebuild of his struggling squad. Pedro Goncalves, who plays for Sporting in Portugal, has netted a remarkable 14 Primeira Liga goals in just 15 games this season, featuring in attacking midfield and on both wings. The 22-year-old has also chipped in […]

