Darren Bent reveals he deleted Twitter account for five years after receiving death threats and racial abuse for leaving Sunderland to join Aston Villa in 2011
Darren Bent has revealed he deleted his Twitter account after receiving death threats back in 2011. The former England striker was subjected to the vile abuse when leaving Sunderland to join Aston Villa. The revelation comes in the wake of Mike Dean receiving death threats for sending off West Ham’s Tomas Soucek against Fulham on […]Full Article