Serena Williams will take on Anastasia Potapova next for a berth in the fourth round. This is the 75th time Serena has won a set in a major 6-0, the 2nd-most among women in the Open Era. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.