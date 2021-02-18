Referee Darren Drysdale DROPPED from League Two fixture after being hit with FA charge for confrontation with Ipswich ace Alan Judge
Published
Referee Darren Drysdale has been removed from Saturday’s League Two fixture between Southend and Bolton, the EFL has confirmed. Drysdale was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association on Wednesday over his confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge. The 50-year-old Lincolnshire official appeared to square up to Judge and lean his head into the […]Full Article