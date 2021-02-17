Paul Lambert asks EFL to investigate incident which saw Darren Drysdale square up to Ipswich player Alan Judge during League One match with Northampton
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has called on the EFL to investigate referee Darren Drysdale’s confrontation with his player Alan Judge. The official squared up to Judge during Ipswich’s League One clash with Northampton on Tuesday night. Drysdale appeared to take offence to something said by Judge after his appeal for a penalty had been […]Full Article