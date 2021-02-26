Liverpool reveal full extent of Jordan Henderson injury as England star undergoes successful operation on groin problem

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation on the groin injury sustained during the Merseyside derby last weekend. The club say he will be sidelined for at least a month and will begin a rehabilitation programme straight away. “Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury,” a Liverpool statement […]

