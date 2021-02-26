Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Fulham, Zaha, injury news

Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Fulham, Zaha, injury news

Football.london

Published

Live coverage of Roy Hodgson's press conference ahead of Crystal Palace vs Fulham at Selhurst Park, including the latest on Wilfried Zaha, injury news on the rest of the squad and more

Full Article