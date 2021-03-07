Liverpool vs Fulham confirmed teams: Jota makes first start since December with Firmino dropped, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Neco Williams start in defence
Jurgen Klopp hopes to end Liverpool’s historic run of successive home defeats when Fulham visit Anfield on Sunday. The Reds’ defeat by Chelsea on Thursday was their FIFTH consecutive league loss at home – with Liverpool never before in their entire history going on such a poor run. Losing 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s Blues kept […]Full Article