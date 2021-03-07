Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United: Red Devils spike league leaders´ winning run
Published
Manchester City saw their 21-match winning streak come to an end as Manchester United secured a 2-0 derby victory over the runaway Premier League leaders on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after 101 seconds following a clumsy foul by Gabriel Jesus, while Luke Shaw was the unlikely scorer as the visitors doubled their lead in the 50th minute. The result means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again come out on […]Full Article