Darren Drysdale claims Ipswich player Alan Judge called him a ‘cheating bald c***’ before heated confrontation which earned him FA ban
The FA have given referee Darren Drysdale a back-dated four match suspension after his explicit exchange with Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge. Drysdale claimed Judge called him a ‘cheating bald c***’ before their angry confrontation last month. The referee’s suspension officially ran from February 19 and March 10, with the FA warning the 49-year-old about […]Full Article