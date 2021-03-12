Ronaldo speculation grows as Madrid boss Zidane faces questions on Juve star´s possible return
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane faced questions over the Juventus star’s future on Friday. It was reported this week that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had contacted Madrid over a potential switch back to the LaLiga champions. Portugal captain Ronaldo is Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer after finding the back of […]Full Article