Shannon Sharpe: Nets are clearly the biggest threat to LeBron’s Lakers | UNDISPUTED

Kyrie Irving dropped 40 Points as the Brooklyn Nets opened the second half of their season by cruising to a 121-109 win over the Celtics despite missing Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and drained 5 threes in the Los Angeles Clippers blowout win over the Warriors last night. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe is a bigger threat to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers: Clippers or Nets?