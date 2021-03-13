A-League: Adelaide & Sydney stage comebacks to boost playoff hopes

Adelaide United and Sydney FC each boosted their play-off hopes with respective victories over two of the A-League’s strugglers on Saturday. Though they fell behind to Jake Brimmer’s stunning long-range free-kick, which cannoned in off the crossbar, Adelaide fought back to go second with a 3-1 win against Melbourne Victory. Captain Stefan Mauk lashed home the equaliser before Kusini Yengi tapped in Craig Goodwin’s cross […]