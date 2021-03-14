Westwood leads DeChambeau by 2 at Players
Lee Westwood's 2-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau sets up a rematch from last week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.Full Article
England's Lee Westwood takes a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau into the final day at the Players Championship.
Rory McIlroy misses cut at the Players Championship but Lee Westwood leads the way after a second-round 66