Boxing schedule 2021: All major upcoming fights, dates and results including Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson and Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year, which feature mouth-watering clashes to start of 2021. March 20, Wembley Arena, London, UK – Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom 🇬🇧📺 Sky Sports // 🇺🇸📺 DAZN Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki (WBO Cruiserweight Title) […]