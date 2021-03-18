Win trophies or lose Erling Haaland and spark serious doubts… it’s a critical time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United face huge Europa League and FA Cup games this week
Published
It’s make or break time for Manchester United as they face crunch matches in the FA Cup and Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to win his first piece of silverware as United boss, but a bad week could see those dreams dashed for another season. Although second in the Premier League, the […]Full Article