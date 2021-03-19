Arsenal and Manchester United handed favourable Europa League quarter-final draws – and could face each other in all-English final
An all-English Europa League final? Well if Manchester United and Arsenal play their cards right in the latter stages of the competition then that prospect will be realised. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have drawn competition debutants Granada in the quarter-finals, while Arsenal will go head-to-head with Slavia Prague. United booked their last-eight spot of the […]Full Article