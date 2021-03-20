Robert Lewandowski hits 13th hat-trick as Bayern Munich star moves within just FIVE goals of Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record for goals in single season
Published
Robert Lewandowski is a different breed. The Bayern Munich striker hit his THIRTEENTH Bundesliga hat-trick as they ran riot against Stuttgart in the first-half of their clash on Saturday. Incredibly, Bayern managed to score four goals AFTER Alphonso Davies was dismissed in the 12th minute at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski got three of them, and […]Full Article