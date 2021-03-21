Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea struggled to ‘restart the engine’ against Sheffield United after Champions League despite win and another clean sheet to add to impressive stats
Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea side were mentally and physically exhausted from their midweek Champions League win and it was hard to ‘restart the engine’ against Sheffield United. However, the Blues continued their brilliant start to the beginning of Tuchel’s reign at the club with a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory. It is now 14 […]Full Article