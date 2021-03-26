The latest news from around Stamford Bridge as Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, and Romelu Lukaku dominate the Chelsea headlines this Friday eveningFull Article
Chelsea evening headlines as Lukaku is linked with return to Stamford Bridge
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea morning headlines as Blues discover Romelu Lukaku asking price
Football.london
The latest news from around Stamford Bridge as Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel prepare for Premier League action against West Brom this..