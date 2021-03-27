Wales win Six Nations after Scotland beats France
Published
Wales coach Wayne Pivac said his side were "over the moon" after being crowned Six Nations champions on Friday. France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in Paris on Friday…Full Article
Published
Wales coach Wayne Pivac said his side were "over the moon" after being crowned Six Nations champions on Friday. France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in Paris on Friday…Full Article
Wales were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions after France lost 27-23 to Scotland.
All eyes are on the Six Nations match in Paris tonight as Wales hope Scotland can do them a favour against France to secure the..