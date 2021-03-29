Verstappen caught him on Lap 53 and passed him at the second attempt on Turn 4 " but the joy was short-lived. "I knew I had run off the track limits," Verstappen said afterward. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained to him that race control had given the order to let Hamilton back in front as per regulations.Full Article
Lewis Hamilton holds off Max Verstappen to win tense F1 season-opener
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
