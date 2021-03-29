Colin Cowherd: Andre Drummond didn't choose Lakers, he chose LeBron James | THE HERD

Andre Drummond is headed to Los Angeles after signing a deal with the Lakers, strengthening the team after their star player LeBron James suffered an injury to his ankle. In Brooklyn, the Nets are working on bringing on LaMarcus Aldridge to pair with the already dominant combination of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant & James Harden. Colin talks about these deals, and why he believes it's not the Lakers Drummond chose, but LeBron.