Thursday's test at Martinsville Speedway aims to determine whether rain tyres could be feasible at some short tracks in the future.

Kyle Larson will pilot the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Chris Buescher will pilot the #17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford on a dampened track.

NASCAR first used rain tyres in an official national series event back in 2008 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ...Keep reading