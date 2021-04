Fittipaldi is due to race the #51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing-Honda in the four oval races on the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, subbing for Romain Grosjean who will compete in the 13 road and street course races.

Meanwhile Cody Ware, son of Rick Ware, will attempt to qualify a third Coyne car, the #52, for the Indy 500. Ware has made over 60 starts in NASCAR, won the 2019-20