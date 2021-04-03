Mikel Arteta has worse Arsenal record than Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger from first 50 Premier League games in charge as latest setback comes in home thrashing to Liverpool
Mikel Arteta’s 50th Premier League game in charge of Arsenal ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool. The Gunners were outclassed by the reigning top-flight champions thanks to second-half goals from Diogo Jota (2) and Mohamed Salah. Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal boss in December 2019 and won the FA Cup in his […]Full Article