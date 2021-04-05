Sam Allardyce describes Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as ‘rash’ as West Brom boss explains to talkSPORT how he steered strugglers to shock win at Stamford Bridge
West Brom targeted Edouard Mendy during their stunning win at Chelsea on Saturday, Baggies boss Sam Allardyce has revealed. The shock Premier League result of the weekend saw the Baggies claim a shock 5-2 victory at Stamford Bridge, delivering the first defeat of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea reign. Christian Pulisic netted the opener for Chelsea but […]Full Article