Erling Haaland asked for autograph by ‘childish’ assistant referee in tunnel after Borussia Dortmund defeat to Man City in Champions League
Published
Erling Haaland was asked for his autograph by assistant referee Octavian Sovre after Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night. The Dortmund striker, who set up Marco Reus’ away goal before Phil Foden’s last-gasp winner for City, was filmed signing the linesman’s flag in the tunnel after the game. Describing the incident […]Full Article