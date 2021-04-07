Sources: Arizona fires coach Sean Miller
Published
Arizona has fired basketball coach Sean Miller, sources told ESPN. Arizona had been ensnared in the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.Full Article
Published
Arizona has fired basketball coach Sean Miller, sources told ESPN. Arizona had been ensnared in the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.Full Article
The University of Arizona has fired coach Sean Miller a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY..
Arizona has fired basketball coach Sean Miller, sources told ESPN. Arizona had been ensnared in the 2017 federal investigation..