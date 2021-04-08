Beat Manchester City to Erling Haaland, keep Paul Pogba, ditch David de Gea and start Jesse Lingard.. Is this how Manchester United can finally mount a proper Premier League title challenge next season?

Beat Manchester City to Erling Haaland, keep Paul Pogba, ditch David de Gea and start Jesse Lingard.. Is this how Manchester United can finally mount a proper Premier League title challenge next season?

talkSPORT

Published

A Premier League title tilt needs to be on the cards for Manchester United next season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got the Red Devils on target for a top three finish this season but better things are always demanded at Old Trafford. This campaign will be their eighth since they last won the English […]

Full Article