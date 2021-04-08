No additional Vancouver Canucks players added to NHL's COVID-19 list
Published
No Vancouver Canucks' players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 list Thursday, suggesting an end to the team's outbreak could be in sight.Full Article
Published
No Vancouver Canucks' players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 list Thursday, suggesting an end to the team's outbreak could be in sight.Full Article
The Vancouver Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow with right-winger Jake Virtanen joining the NHL's COVID protocol list..
Seven Vancouver Canucks have been added to the NHL's COVID protocol list, bringing the team's total to 14.