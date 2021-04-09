Premier League players to wear black armbands in tribute to Prince Philip as sporting world reacts to Duke of Edinburgh’s death with Jose Mourinho interrupting Tottenham press conference to pay respects
The Premier League have announced players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all matches played this weekend in tribute to Prince Philip. The Royal Family announced on Friday that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away at the age of 99. In a statement on Friday, the […]Full Article