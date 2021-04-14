CL: Manchester City must take the next step in Europe, says Ilkay Gundogan

City are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time in five years under Pep Guardiola when they take a 2-1 lead to Gundogan’s old club Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday. 

