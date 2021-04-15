Kick It Out chief wanted Ondrej Kudela sacked for racially abusing Rangers star Glen Kamara and says Slavia Prague defender should face criminal charges
Published
Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett would liked to have seen Slavia Prague sack Ondrej Kudela for racially abusing Glen Kamara. UEFA slapped the Czech defender with a 10-match ban over the incident that occurred during Slavia Prague’s Europa League last-16 win against Rangers last month. European football’s governing body also banned Kamara for […]Full Article