The two-time Formula 1 world champion set out to complete the famous triple crown of motorsport which includes winning the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans 24 Hours and the Indianapolis 500.

Having notched up success at Monaco (2006 and 2007), and Le Mans (2018 and 2019), he is now only missing victory on the famous US oval – and has raced twice in the Brickyard event.

He led for several laps