Mikel Arteta and Arsenal warned about Unai Emery and Villarreal's Gerard Moreno

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal warned about Unai Emery and Villarreal's Gerard Moreno

Football.london

Published

Arsenal will face former manager Unai Emery and his Villarreal side in the Europa League semi-finals after winning 4-0 away from home against Slavia Prague last night

Full Article