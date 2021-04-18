F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race Track: Autodromo Imola Weather: wet 9.4.5°C Tarmac: wet 17.7°C Humidity : 75.7% Wind : 0.4 kph E Pressure: 1011.1 bar Max Verstappen won his 11th F1 race at the 2021 Emilia Romagna F1 GP today. He started from P3 and won a very exciting race at Imola.....check out full post »Full Article
2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race Results
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
F1 race red-flagged after George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' crash at Imola
Daily Star
A dramatic collision between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas caused a red-flag at Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as both..
You might like
More coverage
Third Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP
F1-Fansite
F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race Track: Autodromo Imola Weather: dry 11.0°C Tarmac: dry 20.7°C Humidity : 52.7%..