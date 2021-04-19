Jose Mourinho ‘paid price for negative football’ but timing of Tottenham sacking questioned by Danny Murphy as he’s axed on week of League Cup final
Published
Tottenham's decision to sack Jose Mourinho has been backed, but former star Danny Murphy has questioned the 'bizarre timing' of the manager's exit. Spurs confirmed Mourinho's stunning departure on Monday morning, with Ryan Mason put in temporary charge, less than a week before their Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.