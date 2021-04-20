Manchester City have confirmed their exit from proposals to create a European Super League, with pressure mounting on the remaining clubs as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the decisionFull Article
Man City confirm Super League withdrawal as Arsenal and Spurs remain silent
