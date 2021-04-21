Premier League clubs ‘feel angry and betrayed’ by big six’s European Super League attempts, says Brighton chief Paul Barber who thanks fans for stopping ‘disaster for football’
Brighton and the Premier League’s other 13 clubs feel ‘angry and betrayed’ over the attempted European Super League, and says the ‘big six’ have a long road ahead win back trust. The audacious project from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and six other top European clubs fell flat on its face this […]Full Article