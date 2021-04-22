Leicester strengthen top-four hopes with thrashing of West Brom as Sam Allardyce edges closer to first ever relegation as a manager
Published
Leicester strengthened their grip on a top-four place with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened West Brom on Thursday evening. Goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho inside 36 minutes ensured the Foxes moved four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham. The result has pushed West Brom closer to relegation as Sam Allardyce looks […]Full Article