Gabriel Martinelli is struggling to work his way back into Arsenal's starting lineup this season - and Martin Keown believes manager Mikel Arteta simply "doesn't like him"Full Article
Martinelli is 'not playing in Arsenal team because Arteta doesn't like him'
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Martin Keown blasts Mikel Arteta for continuing to overlook Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Villarreal in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday evening, but Martin Keown..
Football.london