Nick Wright talks Packers after Aaron Rodgers reveals he doesn't want to be in Green Bay. Nick lays out why Rodgers' frustration has been building for half a decade, and that it is entirely the Packers' own doing.Full Article
Nick Wright: Aaron Rodgers' frustration is the Packers' own doing | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nick Wright: Aaron Rodgers’ frustration is the Packers’ own doing | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright talks Packers after Aaron Rodgers reveals he doesn't want to be in Green Bay. Nick lays out why Rodgers' frustration..
FOX Sports