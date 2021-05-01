Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku’s incredible stats which put them among world’s most valuable players amid transfer links with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea
Published
As the season draws to a close, the transfer rumours heat up and there could be a fair few high profile ones happening this summer. These include three top drawer strikers – Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku. Tottenham star Kane has a big decision to make amid rumours linking him with a move […]Full Article