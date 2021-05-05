Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, I don't think the Packers can fix it | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers may be coming to an end as more reports swirl about his unhappiness with the team, and a lot of people are chiming in. Tom Silverstein of USA Today, who has been connected to the team for years, said the Packers need to be ready to move on. Meanwhile, Terry Bradshaw called Rodgers 'weak' for getting this upset about the situation, and former Packers QB Brett Favre said quote 'If he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch rival, family, friends, he ain’t budging... Even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t going to play.' Hear what Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have to say about these comments.