Joel Glazer, a member of the family that owns Manchester United, has come under fire following the American family's involvement in the failed European Super LeagueFull Article
Joel Glazer tells Man Utd fans of intention to invest with long-term plans
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Joel Glazer: Man Utd co-chairman plans discussions with fans by end of May
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Co-chairman Joel Glazer is planning his first meaningful discussions with Manchester United fans by..
More coverage
Man Utd fans protest against owners before Liverpool game
ODN
Manchester United fans gathered outside Old Trafford on Sunday to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazer family...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United must listen to fans' views ahead of protest
PA - Press Association STUDIO