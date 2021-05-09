Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been ‘personally researching’ character of summer transfer target Yves Bissouma who could be successor to Georginio Wijnaldum
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been looking at transfer target Yves Bissouma's character off the pitch as they consider a summer bid. The Brighton midfield ace has impressed this campaign, despite being involved in a relegation battle. Bissouma's all-action box-to-box displays have seen numerous top Premier League clubs consider a transfer, with Arsenal and Manchester