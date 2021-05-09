Chelsea Women beat Reading to win a record-setting fourth WSL title ahead of Manchester City and quadruple dreams are still on with Barcelona Champions League final next
Published
Chelsea retained the Women’s Super League title with an emphatic 5-0 win over Reading and are still on for a historic quadruple. Emma Hayes’ side headed into Sunday’s concluding round of fixtures two points clear of second-placed Manchester City and with a goal difference superior by three. And they made no mistake in getting the […]Full Article