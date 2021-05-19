Man United to sign Tom Heaton from Aston Villa on a free transfer and West Ham ‘frontrunners’ for Sam Johnstone from West Brom, talkSPORT told
Manchester United and West Ham are set to reinforce their goalkeeping positions in the summer transfer window, talkSPORT understands. The Red Devils are set to re-sign Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Aston Villa, while it is understood the Hammers will bring in Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rotated […]Full Article